Win Tickets To The Connecticut Pet Expo

Enter to win a 4-pack of tickets to the Connecticut Pet Expo, taking place November 11-12, 2017 at the XL Center.

The Family Pet Shows are designed to educate and entertain the public about the wonderful World of pets. It promotes responsible pet ownership and care in a fun filled family event. There are demonstrations and special attractions such as high flying Frisbee dogs, Reptile and bird shows, and much more. Attractions might vary by the venue. There is an outstanding venue of pet products and services for you to buy as well as pet adoptions.

Connecticut Pet Expo

November 11-12, 2017

Saturday 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Sunday 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

XL Center, Hartford