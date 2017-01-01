Win Tickets To SMOKEY AND THE BANDIT 40th Anniversary Screening

Burt Reynolds, Sally Field and Jackie Gleason hit the highway as 1977’s blockbuster action-comedy Smokey and the Bandit returns to U.S. cinemas May 21st and 24th! This iconic film returns to big screens nationwide for 40th Anniversary as part of TCM Big Screen Classics Series, and you can enter to win a pair of tickets to see the movie at Cinemark Buckland Hills in Manchester!

The summer of 1977 might be best known for a certain intergalactic adventure, but across the country the other summertime smash combined three things America couldn’t get enough of: Burt Reynolds, CB radio and Coors beer.

Forty years later, Smokey and the Bandit makes its way back to movie screens nationwide for two days only on Sunday, May 21 and Wednesday, May 24 as part of the year-long TCM Big Screen Classics series from Turner Classic Movies and Fathom Events. This screening will also include specially-produced commentary from TCM host Ben Mankiewicz, both before and after the feature.

“The Bandit” (Reynolds) has 28 hours to drive a truckload of Coors beer from Texarkana, Texas, to Atlanta – while doing everything he can to avoid the relentless pursuit of “Smokey,” aka Sheriff Buford T. Justice (Jackie Gleason), while accompanied by runaway bride “Frog” (Sally Field). But the story takes a backseat to the stunt-driven action of director Hal Needham, the still-sizzling on-screen chemistry of Reynolds and Field, and the good-ol’-boy antics of the film’s easy-going cast, including Jerry Reed, Paul Williams, Pat McCormick and Mike Henry.

