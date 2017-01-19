Win Tickets To LOST IN LONDON LIVE Special Screening

Woody Harrelson directs and stars in an unprecedented live feature film event LOST IN LONDON! Enter To Win a pair of tickets to see LOST IN LONDON at Cinemark Buckland Hills on January 19, 2017 at 9pm!

The First Feature-Length Film Shot and Broadcast Live to Cinemas Will Air January 19th!

Academy Award® nominated actor Woody Harrelson will direct and star in an unprecedented live feature film event, LOST IN LONDON LIVE, on January 19, 2017. Harrelson, who wrote the feature film LOST IN LONDON, will also co-star with Owen Wilson and Willie Nelson. Ken Kao of Waypoint Entertainment will produce alongside Harrelson. This first-of-its-kind film event will screen live in U.S. movie theaters, giving audiences the unique opportunity to watch a film shot in real time.

Loosely based on a crazy night full of real-life events, LOST IN LONDON follows Harrelson, playing himself, as he struggles to get home to his family. Run-ins with royalty, old friends and the law all seem to conspire to keep Harrelson from succeeding.

“I’ve always loved theatre and film and wanted to find the best way to merge the two. When I decided to shoot this in real time I realized it wasn’t quite like true theatre because the one piece missing was a live audience. By broadcasting the film live as its being shot I hope to truly blend the excitement of live theater with the scale and scope of film,” said Harrelson.

This special cinema event, presented by Fathom Events, will be broadcast live in movie theaters nationwide for one night on Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 9:00 pm EST / 8:00 pm CT / 7:00 pm MT / 6:00 pm PST. Following the feature presentation, Harrelson will participate in a live Q&A.

Tickets for the LOST IN LONDON LIVE event can be purchased online by visiting FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices. Fans throughout the U.S. will be able to enjoy the event in more than 550 select movie theaters through Fathom’s Digital Broadcast Network (DBN). For a complete list of theater locations visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

“Harrelson continues to surprise his fans with new and exciting ideas – LOST IN LONDON might be the boldest one yet,” Fathom Events CEO John Rubey said. “Fathom is thrilled to be part of this revolutionary project to bring a live feature film, paired with an exclusive Q&A, to audiences nationwide.”