Win an Overnight Stay at Foxwoods Resort Casino & More!

Win with Foxwoods Resort Casino! Come celebrate Foxwoods 25th anniversary and experience winning moments for yourself. Enter to win a fantastic Foxwoods experience including overnight accommodations, $100 dinner voucher and $100 gift card to the Tanger Outlets.

Now through 10/31, get your Tanger Outlets PINK card and proceeds from your purchases will be donated to the Smillow Cancer Hospital Care Center. You can get your PINK card at the Tanger Outlets Shopper Services or tangeroutlets.com. The wonder is just a short drive away! Enter for your chance to win big!