Win a Trip To Napa Valley For Live in the Vineyard

96.5TIC has your chance to win private access to the most exclusive music event of the year!

Live In The Vineyard is an incredible weekend of wine, food, and superstar music in beautiful Napa Valley, California.

Featuring intimate acoustic performances by JOSEPH, MAGIC GIANT, and THE REVIVALIST

Plus, a private tour and passport wine tasting with Sutter Home Wines.

Featuring multiplatinum, Grammy® Award-winning LEANN RIMES.

You can’t buy this once in a lifetime experience, you can only win it here on 96.5TIC!

This taste tempting getaway courtesy of Sutter Home Wines and Southwest Airlines, the official airline of Live In The Vineyard.

Find out more at LiveInTheVineyard.com. For official rules, Click Here.