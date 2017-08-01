Win a Stay at Earth Tower at Mohegan Sun & $50 to Bean & Vine Café & Wine Bar

Enter to Win an overnight stay at the new Earth Tower at Mohegan Sun, and a $50 voucher to Bean & Vine Café & Wine Bar!

Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar, located in the new Earth Tower, features a full-service coffee bar, specialty wines on tap, bottled beers and signature cocktails. Enjoy the view from this contemporary indoor setting or by the cozy fire pits on the outdoor terrace. Whether it’s a warm morning brew with pastries and bagels or a sommelier-selected wine, Bean and Vine always has something special waiting just for you. There are even more ways to stay and play at Mohegan Sun with the all-new 400-room Earth Tower!

Brought to you by 96.5 TIC and Mohegan Sun- Full of Life!

WINNER & CONTESTANTS MUST BE 21+