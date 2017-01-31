Win a Paczki Pack from Big Y World Class Market

Treat yourself with delicious paczki from Big Y World Class Market– enter to win a $15 gift card good for your favorite paczki at any Big Y store!

Paczki are traditional Polish doughnuts.  Deep fried pieces of dough shaped into a flattened sphere and filled with Raspberry, Prune, Bavarian Creme, Apple and other delicious fillings.  Available now through February 28th, Fat Tuesday.

  • Made Fresh Daily
  • Moist, Rich Dough
  • Overstuffed with Assorted Fillings
  • New Gourmet Fillings
  • All Flavors Now Available in All Stores

Flavors:

  • Bavarian Crème
  • Powdered and Boston Crème
  • Raspberry – glazed, powdered sugar and granulated sugar
  • Apple – cinnamon powdered sugar and glazed
  • Lemon – powdered only
  • Prune – glazed only
  • Blueberry
  • Powdered or glazed

Available for a Limited Time Only, now through February 28th at your neighborhood Big Y!  Click Here for more details!

