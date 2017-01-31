Win a Digital Download of Disney’s PINOCCHIO

Disney’s timeless tale joins the Walt Disney Signature Collection, debuting on Digital HD Jan. 10 and Arriving on Blu-ray™ Jan. 31.

This weekend at D23’s Destination D: Amazing Adventures event at Walt Disney World Resort, Tyler Slater and Nicole Nalty announced the addition of Disney’s triumphant animated classic PINOCCHIO to the celebrated Walt Disney Signature Collection and gave members of D23: The Official Disney Fan Club the first look at the film’s all-new trailer. PINOCCHIO, which inspired the world to wish upon a star, arrives for the first time on Digital HD and Disney Movies Anywhere on Jan. 10, and on Blu-ray™ and DVD on Jan. 31 with hours of new and classic bonus features.

PINOCCHIO is considered one of the greatest animated films ever made, with two Academy Awards® — for best original score and best original song “When You Wish Upon a Star” – and a rare 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Now, it will delight a whole new generation of dreamers with its masterful animation, unforgettable characters and award-winning music.

The Walt Disney Signature Collection release includes hours of classic bonus material and exclusive features including a reinvented rendition of “When You Wish Upon a Star” created and performed by music influencers from Disney’s Maker Studios; never-before-seen artwork from the film’s Pleasure Island sequence; archival recordings of Walt himself during PINOCCHIO production; and a recently restored and scored 1927 short featuring Oswald the Lucky Rabbit.

PINOCCHIO tells the tale of wood-carver Geppetto’s beloved puppet who embarks on a thrilling quest – with faithful friend Jiminy Cricket – that tests his bravery, loyalty and honesty, all virtues he must learn to fulfill his heart’s desire: to become a real boy.

D23 is the official Disney fan club named in honor of the year 1923, when Walt left Kansas City, headed for Hollywood and founded what would become the Disney Studios. D23 celebrates Disney’s stories, characters, songs, and experiences that have captured imaginations the world over, offering members behind-the-scenes exclusives, member events, discounts and special offers.

Bonus Features: BLU-RAY, DIGITAL HD* & DISNEY MOVIES ANYWHERE:

Walt’s Story Meetings: Pleasure Island – The Pleasure Island scene in PINOCCHIO had much more development than what is seen in the film. Join Pixar’s Pete Docter and Disney historian and author J.B. Kaufman as they explore artwork recently discovered in Disney’s animation research library revealing some of the attractions, gags and games, which Disney animators created for this iconic location of the film, that never made it on screen.

In Walt’s Words – PINOCCHIO – Hear Walt himself discuss the making of PINOCCHIO through archival recordings and interviews.

The Pinocchio Project: “When You Wish Upon a Star” – Music influencers Alex G, Tanner Patrick and JR Aquino from Disney’s Maker Studios, a global leader in short-form videos, gather in a creative workspace to create their rendition of the film’s signature song, “When You Wish Upon a Star,” and produce a fresh new music video.

Oswald the Lucky Rabbit in “Poor Papa” – This recently restored and scored 1927 short features Oswald the Lucky Rabbit who gets multiple visits from the stork and is forced to attempt various methods to help stop the onslaught of baby deliveries.

Classic Bonus Features – These offerings from prior home entertainment releases include hours of bonus material, such as the making of PINOCCHIO, deleted scenes, sing-alongs, storyboards and theatrical trailers.

