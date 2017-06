Enter to win a Digital Download of Disney’s smash hit movie BEAUTY AND THE BEAST!

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Release Date: June 6th

Rating: PG

Synopsis: Belle (Emma Watson), a bright, beautiful and independent young woman, is taken prisoner by a beast (Dan Stevens) in its castle. Despite her fears, she befriends the castle’s enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the beast’s hideous exterior, allowing her to recognize the kind heart and soul of the true prince that hides on the inside.