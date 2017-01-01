Win a Digital Download of BAMBI

Enter to win a Digital Download of Disney’s classic animated movie BAMBI!

ADORED ANIMATED CLASSIC “BAMBI” JOINS THE HIGHLY COVETED WALT DISNEY SIGNATURE COLLECTION!

“Bambi” arrives home on May 23 with new bonus features, including recordings of Walt Disney.

“Bambi,” which celebrates its 75th anniversary this year, joins the Collection on Digital HD and Disney Movies Anywhere on May 23, and on Blu-ray™, DVD and On-Demand on June 6. The Collection release includes a variety of new bonus material, including recordings of Walt Disney discussing the challenges and triumphs during the production of “Bambi;” deleted scenes and characters; stories and effects that “Bambi” had on the Studio, other films and artists; and much, much more. Additionally, the Digital HD release includes an exclusive, heartfelt feature on the incredible artist, Tyrus Wong, who inspired the film’s soft watercolor backgrounds and beautiful palette.

Designed to bring together visionaries across industries and diverse audiences to celebrate the power of storytelling, it is only fitting that the Tribeca Film Festival serves as the setting for this year’s announcement of upcoming additions to the Walt Disney Signature Collection. This collection includes groundbreaking films created or inspired by the imagination and legacy of Walt Disney, one of the great visionaries of the 20th century. This summer, “Bambi” will take its place in the collection alongside three other great achievements in storytelling, “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “Pinocchio.”

“Bambi” was released in 1942 during World War II and took over five years to make due to its exquisite hand-drawn artwork and attention to detail. Beloved by generations, “Bambi” holds the No. 3 spot on the American Film Institute’s “10 Top 10,” honoring the 10 greatest animated films of all time. The timeless tale features an adorable young deer named Bambi who explores the wonders and challenges of the woods with his playful pal Thumper, the lovable skunk Flower, and wise Friend Owl – and ultimately fulfills his destiny as prince of the forest.

BONUS MATERIAL (BLU-RAY & DIGITAL* HD) INCLUDES:

BRAND NEW:

THE BAMBI EFFECT – “Bambi” was full of innovations for its time. Let’s take a look at how those past innovations affected future Disney animated titles all the way up to today.

Oswald Short. CELEBRATING TYRUS WONG (DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE) – A heartfelt look at the man who played a key role in the success of “Bambi.” Much like Mary Blair and Eyvind Earle, Tyrus Wong had a unique signature style all to his own. The soft water-colored backgrounds and beautiful palettes in “Bambi” were inspired by Tyrus’ concept art paintings.

CLASSIC:

DELETED SCENES – Two Leaves, Bambi Stuck on a Reed, Winter Grass, Twitterpated

– Two Leaves, Bambi Stuck on a Reed, Winter Grass, Twitterpated THE MAKING OF BAMBI: A PRINCE IS BORN

o STORY: TELLING THE TALE

o CHARACTERS: DRAWN TO NATURE

o ACTORS: GIVING VOICE TO ANIMALS

o ART DESIGN: IMPRESSIONS OF THE FOREST

o MUSIC: NATURE’S SYMPHONY

o HISTORY: BACK TO THE BEGINNING

TRICK OF THE TRADE (Excerpt)

INSIDE THE DISNEY ARCHIVES

THE OLD MILL: ANIMATED SHORT

ORIGINAL THEATRICAL TRAILER

THE GOLDEN AGE

*Digital bonus offerings may vary by retailer