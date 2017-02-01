Win a Digital Copy of Disney’s THE LION KING

One of the biggest animated films in history—The Lion King— is the newest title to join the highly celebrated Walt Disney Signature Collection. The coming-of-age masterpiece, filled with humor and heart, breathtaking animation and soul-stirring Academy Award®–winning music (1994: Best Original Score and Best Original Song, “Can You Feel the Love Tonight”), arrives on Digital on Aug. 15 and on Blu-ray and DVD on Aug. 29… and you can enter to win a digital copy of the movie NOW!

Audiences will fall in love all over again with the treasured classic, and a new generation of fans will laugh with Timon and Pumbaa, cry with Simba and Mufasa, burst into song, and find their place in the “Circle of Life.” The Walt Disney Signature Collection release includes over three hours of classic bonus material and exclusive, brand new features inviting viewers to sing along with the film’s award-winning music, observe recording sessions, step inside the story room, witness the evolution of a villain, and join Nathan Lane (voice of Timon) and Matthew Broderick (voice of Adult Simba) for an extended conversation regarding the legacy of “The Lion King.”

“The Lion King” follows the adventures of Simba, a feisty lion cub who cannot wait to be king, as he searches for his destiny in the great “Circle of Life.” The film earned a Golden Globe® for Best Motion Picture—Comedy or Musical and inspired a Tony Award®-winning Broadway musical that is currently the third longest-running musical in Broadway history. In 2019, a reimagined live-action film, helmed by Jon Favreau, will delight audiences with the thrilling retelling of the original tale utilizing groundbreaking technological advances—as only Disney can do.

“The Lion King” is the fifth title to join the Walt Disney Signature Collection, which includes groundbreaking films created or inspired by the imagination and legacy of Walt Disney, featuring timeless stories and characters that have touched generations. It takes its place alongside “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Pinocchio” and “Bambi.”

Bonus Features:

BLU-RAY, DIGITAL*:

Brand New Sing-Along Version

Audio Commentary – View the film with commentary by producer Don Hahn and co-directors Roger Allers and Rob Minkoff.

– Nathan Lane (Timon) and Matthew Broderick (Adult Simba) offer candid and hilarious insights into their Lion King experiences. Inside the Story Room – Co-directors Roger Allers and Rob Minkoff present archival footage of five original story pitches. Circle of Life – See how color creates emotion and meaning in the film’s iconic opening. Simba & Nala – See how elements proposed in story meetings evolve into what appears onscreen. Simba Takes Nala Out to Play – …And, sometimes what seems funny in story meetings never makes it into the film! Hakuna Matata – Co-directors Roger Allers and Rob Minkoff sing, act and dance their hearts out as they pitch the “Hakuna Matata” sequence. Rafiki and Reflecting Pool – Co-directors Roger Allers & Rob Minkoff pitch a sequence that became the emotional heart of The Lion King to Producer Don Hahn.

Music & More – Sing along to your favorite songs from the movie! “Circle of Life” “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” “Be Prepared” “Hakuna Matata” “Can You Feel the Love Tonight”

Galleries Visual Development – Explore a gallery of striking artwork that inspired the movie’s look and feel. Character Design – Trace the development of the film’s unforgettable characters through early concept art drawings. Storyboards – Examine storyboards created in the development of “The Lion King.” Layouts – Feast your eyes on layouts created in the development of “The Lion King.” Backgrounds & Layouts – Journey through a gallery of landscape paintings that shaped the world of “The Lion King.”

Classic Bonus Features (Digital Only) – These offerings from prior home entertainment releases include hours of bonus material, such as bloopers, audio commentary, deleted and alternate scenes, and in-depth journeys into the music, film, story, animals and stage show.

