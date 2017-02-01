Win a Digital Copy of Disneynature’s BORN IN CHINA

Narrated by John Krasinski, Disneynature’s newest true-life adventure film Born in China, journeys into homes on Digital, Blu-ray™ Combo Pack (Blu-ray+DVD+Digital) and On-Demand on August 29. And in continued efforts to help protect the wild animals featured in the film, Disneynature through the Conservation Fund has made a contribution to World Wildlife Fund (WWF) to focus efforts that benefit wild pandas and snow leopards.

From the Studio behind BEARS and CHIMPANZEE Comes BORN IN CHINA.

“Born In China” transports audiences to some of the world’s most extreme environments of China where few people have ever ventured to witness wildly intimate and adorable moments in the lives of three animal families – a doting panda bear mother, a 2-year-old golden snub-nosed monkey, and a mother snow leopard. It is the seventh theatrical release from Disneynature, which brings the world’s top nature filmmakers together to share wildlife stories that engage, inspire and educate. The breathtaking footage and high-definition quality picture is captivating for audiences of all ages and is a must-add to the in-home collection.

Furthermore, the in-home release comes packaged with all-new bonus features that take viewers deeper into the making of a true-life adventure film, showcasing the extreme measures it took to travel, film, observe and encounter these amazing animals in their natural habitats in the far northeast China; Showcases how Disneynature and the Disney Conservation efforts behind these films have helped make a difference around the globe; and features the full music video by “American Authors” end-credit song “Everything Everything.”

The film is directed by accomplished Chinese filmmaker Lu Chuan and produced by Disney’s Roy Conli and renowned nature filmmakers Brian Leith and Phil Chapman. The film features an orchestral score composed by Emmy®-winner Barnaby Taylor that incorporates authentic Chinese flavors.

BONUS FEATURES (Blu-ray & Digital)*:

Panda Suits & Bamboo Shoots – Join the team as they struggle through an almost impenetrable bamboo forest in an effort to capture footage of pandas in the wild.

– Join the team as they struggle through an almost impenetrable bamboo forest in an effort to capture footage of pandas in the wild. Walking with Monkeys – The shivering crew bundles up to film the adorable golden snub-nosed monkeys engaged in a surprisingly human activity.

– The shivering crew bundles up to film the adorable golden snub-nosed monkeys engaged in a surprisingly human activity. Masters of Camouflage – Go behind the scenes as the filmmakers set out on a quest never before achieved: to find and film a snow leopard family in the wild.

– Go behind the scenes as the filmmakers set out on a quest never before achieved: to find and film a snow leopard family in the wild. Wading Through Wetlands – A crew travels to far northeast China to catch the first moments of a red-crowned crane chick’s life.

– A crew travels to far northeast China to catch the first moments of a red-crowned crane chick’s life. “Everything Everything” Music Video Performed by American Authors – check out the full music video of American Authors end-credit song “Everything Everything.”

check out the full music video of American Authors end-credit song “Everything Everything.” Disneynature: Get Inspired, Get Involved –Join Disneynature and the Disney Conservation as they thank our audiences and the animals who star in the films for helping to make Disneynature and its conservation efforts a success.

*Bonus features may vary by retailer