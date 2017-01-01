Win a BluRay/DVD/Digital Copy of A DOG’S PURPOSE

Enter To Win a Blu-Ray/DVD/Digital Copy of A DOG’S PURPOSE!

ABOUT A DOG’S PURPOSE:

Based on the beloved bestselling novel by W. Bruce Cameron, A Dog’s Purpose, from director Lasse Hallström (The Cider House Rules, Dear John, The 100-Foot Journey), shares the soulful and surprising story of one devoted dog (voiced by Josh Gad – Frozen, Angry Birds) who finds the meaning of his own existence through the lives of the humans he teaches to laugh and love. A narrative with “genuine heart, humor and a real message of love” (Michael Heaton, The Plain Dealer), the family film told from the dog’s perspective also stars Britt Robertson (Tomorrowland, The Longest Ride), KJ Apa (“Riverdale”), John Ortiz (Silver Linings Playbook, American Gangster), Juliet Rylance (Sinister, “The Knick”), Luke Kirby (“The Astronaut Wives Club”), Peggy Lipton (When in Rome, Twin Peaks), Pooch Hall (“The Game,” “Ray Donovan”) and Dennis Quaid (Far From Heaven, The Rookie).

Release Date: May 2nd