Enter to Win a Blu-Ray/DVD/Digital Copy of FATE OF THE FURIOUS!

On the heels of 2015’s Furious 7, one of the fastest movies to $1B worldwide in box-office history and the sixth-biggest global title of all time, comes the newest chapter in one of the most popular and enduring motion-picture serials of all time: The Fate of the Furious.

Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have retired from the game – and the rest of the crew has been exonerated – the globetrotting team has found a semblance of a normal life. But when a mysterious woman (Oscar winner Charlize Theron) seduces Dom into the world of crime he can’t seem to escape and a betrayal of those closest to him, they will face trials that will test them as never before.

From the shores of Cuba and the streets of New York City to the icy plains off the artic Barents Sea, our elite force will crisscross the globe to stop an anarchist from unleashing chaos on the world’s stage…and to bring home the man who made them a family.

Street Date: July 11

Digital Date: June 27

Rating: PG-13 for prolonged sequences of violence and destruction, suggestive content, and language