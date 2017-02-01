Win A $100 ‘Gift Of College’ CHET Gift Card

Enter below for your chance to win a $100 “Gift of College” gift card from CHET (Connecticut Higher Education Trust)! We will be giving one away each week throughout the month of September in support of National College Savings Month.

Gift giving just got a lot easier! CHET now offers “Gift of College” gift cards in denominations of $25 up to $300. Redeeming a CHET gift card is easy and can be deposited directly to your child’s CHET college savings account.

CHET gift cards can be purchased online at www.aboutchet.com/gift or at any Toys R Us or Babies R Us in CT.

Start Saving For College Now!