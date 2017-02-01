Hartford Helps Houston DONATE NOW | JOIN US THURSDAY | MORE WAYS TO HELP Read More

Win A $100 ‘Gift Of College’ CHET Gift Card

chet children Win A $100 Gift Of College CHET Gift Card

chet logo Win A $100 Gift Of College CHET Gift Card

Enter below for your chance to win a $100 “Gift of College” gift card from CHET (Connecticut Higher Education Trust)! We will be giving one away each week throughout the month of September in support of National College Savings Month.

Gift giving just got a lot easier! CHET now offers “Gift of College” gift cards in denominations of $25 up to $300. Redeeming a CHET gift card is easy and can be deposited directly to your child’s CHET college savings account.

CHET gift cards can be purchased online at www.aboutchet.com/gift or at any Toys R Us or Babies R Us in CT.

Start Saving For College Now!

chet gift card Win A $100 Gift Of College CHET Gift Card

 

More From 96.5 TIC FM – Hartford’s Best Variety

Listen Now: The Fame Files
New Season!
CBS Hartford 4 Charity

Listen Live