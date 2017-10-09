We Are The Children: Tell Us About A Child In Need

The We Are The Children organization is now accepting letters from families who are in need of assistance for their child or children this upcoming holiday season. If you or someone you know needs help, please enter the information below with your name, address, phone number, e-mail address and the situation you are facing.

The We Are The Children organization will attempt grant as many wishes as possible but please note that not every letter will be read or wish granted.

We’ll have more info on the upcoming Toy Drives, volunteering, and the Christmas Party coming up very soon, but for now, be sure you tell us about a child you know who can use our help this Holiday!