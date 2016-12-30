The Top 50 Of 2016

50.) 11 BLOCKS - Wrabel (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Billboard Magazine)

49.) SHE SETS THE CITY ON FIRE - Gavin DeGraw (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Civic Entertainment)

48.) GOLD - Kiiara (Photo Credit: Jimmy Fontaine, for Atlantic Records)

47.) HELL NO - Ingrid Michaelson (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

46.) HANDS TO MYSELF - Selena Gomez (Photo credit VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)

45.) PLAY THAT SONG - Train (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for T.J. Martell)

44.) DANGEROUS WOMAN - Ariana Grande (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images)

43.) FRESH EYES - Andy Grammer (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

42.) NEVER FORGET YOU - Zara Larsson Featuring MNEK (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images)

41.) LOST BOY - Ruth B (Photo by Sonia Recchia/Getty Images)

40.) ONE DANCE - Drake (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

39.) SETTING THE WORLD ON FIRE - Pink (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

38.) I HATE YOU, I LOVE YOU - Gnash Featuring Olivia O'Brien (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

37.) HYMN FOR THE WEEKEND - Coldplay Featuring Beyoncé (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

36.) ME TOO-Meghan Trainor (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images)

35.) SCARS TO YOUR BEAUTIFUL-Alessia Cara (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

34.) WORK FROM HOME - Fifth Harmony Featuring Ty Dolla $ign (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

33.) PIECE BY PIECE-Kelly Clarkson (Photo by Mark Ashman/Disney Parks via Getty Images)

32.) DON'T WANNA KNOW-Maroon 5 Featuring Kendrick Lamar (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

31._ H.O.L.Y. - Florida Georgia Line (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

30.) PILLOWTALK - Zayn (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

29.) ADVENTURE OF A LIFETIME - Coldplay (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

28.) THIS IS WHAT YOU CAME FOR - Calvin Harris Featuring Rihanna (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

27.) SORRY - Justin Bieber (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

26.) UNSTEADY - X Ambassadors (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

25.) NO - Meghan Trainor (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

24.) WE DON'T TALK ANYMORE - Charlie Puth Featuring Selena Gomez (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

23.) LET ME LOVE YOU - DJ Snake Featuring Justin Bieber (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images)

22.) WHEN WE WERE YOUNG - Adele (Photo by Michel Porro/Getty Images)

21.) MY HOUSE - Flo Rida (Photo by Mark Ashman/Disney Parks via Getty Images)

20.) HEATHENS - twenty one pilots (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

19.) STARBOY -The Weeknd (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

18.) DIE A HAPPY MAN - Thomas Rhett (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)

17.) I TOOK A PILL IN IBIZA - Mike Posner (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

16.) ONE CALL AWAY - Charlie Puth (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

15.) CAKE BY THE OCEAN - DNCE (Photo credit: EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/Getty Images)

14.) LET IT GO - James Bay (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

13.) COLD WATER - Major Lazer Featuring Justin Bieber (Photo credit: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP/Getty Images)

12.) RIDE - twenty one pilots (Photo by Raphael Dias/Getty Images)

11.) DON'T LET ME DOWN - Chainsmokers Featuring Daya (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

10.) SEND MY LOVE(TO YOUR NEW LOVER) - Adele (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

9.) 24K MAGIC - Bruno Mars (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

8.) 7 YEARS - Lukas Graham (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

7.) LOVE YOURSELF - Justin Bieber (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images)

6.) TREAT YOU BETTER - Shawn Mendes (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images)

5.) CHEAP THRILLS - Sia Featuring Sean Paul (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

4. JUST LIKE FIRE - Pink (Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images)

3.) STRESSED OUT - twenty one pilots (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

2.) CLOSER - Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)