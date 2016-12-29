Remembering The Talent We Lost In 2016

(Photo credit: NILS MEILVANG/AFP/Getty Images)
David Bowie on January 10th, age 69. (Photo credit: NILS MEILVANG/AFP/Getty Images)
(Photo by Karl Walter/Getty Images)
Glenn Frey on January 18th, age 67. (Photo by Karl Walter/Getty Images)
(Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Former First Lady Nancy Reagan on March 6th. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
(Photo by Vincent Laforet/Getty Images)
Sports Announcer Joe Garagiola on March 23rd, Age 90. (Photo by Vincent Laforet/Getty Images)
(Photo by Karl Walter/Getty Images)
Garry Shandling on March 24th, age 66. (Photo by Karl Walter/Getty Images)
(Photo by Harry Benson/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Oscar and Emmy winning actress Patty Duke on March 29th, age 69. (Photo by Harry Benson/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)
Musician Merle Haggard on April 6, age 79. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)
(Photo by Robert Mora/Getty Images)
Actress Doris Roberts on April 18th, age 90. (Photo by Robert Mora/Getty Images)
(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Prince on April 21st, age 57. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
(Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)
CBS correspondent Morley Safer on May 19th, age 84. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)
(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Former heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali on June 3rd, age 74. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Former NHL hockey player Gordie Howe on June 10th, age 88. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
(Photo Credit: Matthew Stockman /Allsport)
University of Tennessee head basketball coach Pat Summitt on June 28th, age 64. (Photo Credit: Matthew Stockman /Allsport)
(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for WGAw)
Director and Producer Garry Marshall on July 19th, age 81. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for WGAw)
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
ESPN broadcaster John Saunders on August 10th, age 61. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
(Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)
Actor Gene Wilder on August 28th, age 83. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)
(Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)
Golf legend Arnold Palmer on September 25, age 87. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)
(Photo credit: JOYCE NALTCHAYAN/AFP/Getty Images)
Former U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno on November 7th, age 78. (Photo credit: JOYCE NALTCHAYAN/AFP/Getty Images)
(Photo by Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images)
Actress Florence Henderson on November 24th, age 82. (Photo by Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images)
(Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)
Emerson, Lake, & Palmer musicians Keith Emerson (left) on March 11th, age 71, Greg Lake (middle) on December 7th, age 69. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)
(Photo credit: ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP/Getty Images)
Former astronaut and U.S. senator John Glenn on December 8, age 95. (Photo credit: ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP/Getty Images)
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Actor Alan Thicke on December 13th, age 69. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
(Photo by Central Press/Getty Images)
Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor on December 18th, age 99. (Photo by Central Press/Getty Images)
(Photo by MJ Kim/Getty Images)
Singer George Michael on December 25th, age 53. (Photo by MJ Kim/Getty Images)
Actress Carrie Fisher on December 27th, age 60.
Actress Carrie Fisher on December 27th, age 60.
Actress Debbie Reynolds on December 28th, age 84.
Actress Debbie Reynolds on December 28th, age 84.
