Remembering The Talent We Lost In 2016

David Bowie on January 10th, age 69. (Photo credit: NILS MEILVANG/AFP/Getty Images)
Glenn Frey on January 18th, age 67. (Photo by Karl Walter/Getty Images)
Former First Lady Nancy Reagan on March 6th. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Sports Announcer Joe Garagiola on March 23rd, Age 90. (Photo by Vincent Laforet/Getty Images)
Garry Shandling on March 24th, age 66. (Photo by Karl Walter/Getty Images)
Oscar and Emmy winning actress Patty Duke on March 29th, age 69. (Photo by Harry Benson/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Musician Merle Haggard on April 6, age 79. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)
Actress Doris Roberts on April 18th, age 90. (Photo by Robert Mora/Getty Images)
Prince on April 21st, age 57. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
CBS correspondent Morley Safer on May 19th, age 84. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)
Former heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali on June 3rd, age 74. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Former NHL hockey player Gordie Howe on June 10th, age 88. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
University of Tennessee head basketball coach Pat Summitt on June 28th, age 64. (Photo Credit: Matthew Stockman /Allsport)
Director and Producer Garry Marshall on July 19th, age 81. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for WGAw)
ESPN broadcaster John Saunders on August 10th, age 61. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Actor Gene Wilder on August 28th, age 83. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)
Golf legend Arnold Palmer on September 25, age 87. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)
Former U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno on November 7th, age 78. (Photo credit: JOYCE NALTCHAYAN/AFP/Getty Images)
Actress Florence Henderson on November 24th, age 82. (Photo by Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images)
Emerson, Lake, & Palmer musicians Keith Emerson (left) on March 11th, age 71, Greg Lake (middle) on December 7th, age 69. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)
Former astronaut and U.S. senator John Glenn on December 8, age 95. (Photo credit: ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP/Getty Images)
Actor Alan Thicke on December 13th, age 69. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor on December 18th, age 99. (Photo by Central Press/Getty Images)
Singer George Michael on December 25th, age 53. (Photo by MJ Kim/Getty Images)
Actress Carrie Fisher on December 27th, age 60.
Actress Debbie Reynolds on December 28th, age 84.
