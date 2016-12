Maneeley’s New Year’s Eve Celebration 2017 runs from 7pm to 1am on Thursday December 31st, featuring a 5 hour premium open bar, a 6 course buffet dinner, a 2017 champagne toast at midnight, Photo booth and more! For more information call 860-52-PARTY or visit maneeleys.com.

Enter to Win a pair of invites to the New Year’s Eve Party at Maneeley’s in South Windsor!

Winners and attendees must be 21+ with a valid I.D.