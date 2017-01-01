Donate To This Year's We Are The Children Party!We are now accepting your generous online donations for the We Are The Children Christmas Party! Click here to donate today and help make a child's Holiday brighter this year... You will complete your donation on the site of our partner NeoFill

We Are The Children: Tell Us About A Child In NeedWe Are The Children is looking for kids in need this Holiday season. If you know of a child in need, tell us about them here!

We Are The Children ArchivesWe Are The Children has been making the Holidays happy for kids for 30 years! Take a stroll through the history of this amazing Connecticut tradition with our We Are The Children archives...

Photos: We Are The Children Christmas Party 2015Check out tons of great photos from the We Are The Children 2015 Christmas Party! All photos courtesy Brian Ambrose Photography... Thanks to everyone who helped make this the most magical event yet!!!

WATC Volunteer Goes Above And Beyond With DonationYou'll never believe what she MADE for the over 1,000 kids attending the We Are The Children Christmas party.

We Are The Children: Help For Another CT FamilyThroughout the year, We Are The Children helps CT families facing hardships.

Great Stuff-A-Truck Toy Drive at Brescome BartonLast Friday, Brescome Barton Distributors hosted a Stuff-A-Truck toy drive to benefit We Are The Children, and we were able to collect a lot of toys that will help make the holidays brighter for some kids in need.

The Jesse Branche 2014 Holiday PaintingHere is the NEW Jesse Branche 2014 holiday painting.

Thank You, Coldwell Banker in Glastonbury!Coldwell Banker in Glastonbury donated a $1,000 check to this year's We Are The Children campaign!

We Are The Children Helps FoodshareWe Are The Children matched YOUR donations during last week's Foodshare drive to help CT families in need... and here's the $15,000 check to prove it!!

Buddy Valastro Talks Inspiration, Aspiring Bakers, and Fondant!At our 'Evening With Buddy Valastro' event, the Cake Boss star shared stories of inspiration and tenacity, made us laugh, and got our mouths watering for his cake!

Photos: An Evening With Buddy ValastroCheck out photos from the entire Evening with Buddy Valastro event, to benefit We Are The Children! All photos courtesy Brian Ambrose Photography.