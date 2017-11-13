IMPACT – Taylor Swift’s ‘reputation’ Read More

Win an $80 Big Y Gift Card For a Turkey Feast

By Gina J

Listen all this week for your chance to call in and win an $80 gift card to Big Y for a turkey feast… PLUS, $20 to Big Y for your favorite holiday pies!

Big Y World Class Markets are making your holiday dinner preparation easy with a variety of delicious Holiday Dinners!  And this week, Gina J is giving you the chance to win an $80 Gift Card for a Turkey Feast for Thanksgiving… and an extra $20 Gift Card for some of Big Y’s World Class Pies!  Here’s what you can get:

Turkey Dinner (Serves 6 to 8)

  • 10 lb (approx.) Fully Cooked Oven Roasted Turkey
  • 2 lb Bread Stuffing
  • 2 lb Butternut Squash
  • 16 Snowflake Rolls
  • 3 lb Mashed Potatoes
  • 32 oz Gravy
  • 32 oz Sunshine Carrots
  • 14 oz Big Y Jellied Cranberry Sauce
  • 10 Inch Pumpkin Pie

Listen for your chance to call-in with Gina J all this week.  When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696 and you could win!

*NOTE* Winners must preorder their Turkey Feast by Saturday November 19th and pick it up no later than noon on Wednesday November 23rd.  All Big Y locations are closed Thanksgiving Day.

 

