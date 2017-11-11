IMPACT – Taylor Swift’s ‘reputation’ Read More

Movie Date: Daddy’s Home 2 & Murder On The Orient Express

By Gina J
There’s two brand new movies at the theaters this week… get the 411 on Daddy’s Home 2 and Murder on the Orient Express right here!

Murder on the Orient Express

A retelling of the Agatha Christie murder mystery classic…. with a GREAT cast– Kenneth Branagh, Penelope Cruz, Judi Dench, Johnny Depp, Josh Gad, Daisy Ridley, Willem Dafoe, and Michelle Pfeiffer. Bill thinks we need more movies set on trains!

Daddy’s Home 2

Sequel reunites Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg, along with their dads John Lithgow and Mel Gibson. So I guess we’re cool with Mel Gibson again?

