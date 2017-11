Acoustic Sunrise Playlist 11-12-17

The best acoustic cuts come your way Sunday morning starting at 9am Sunday morning. Click to listen live online!

9 AM

SAY YOU WON’T LET GO-James Arthur

NAME-Goo Goo Dolls

THE RIDDLE-Jimmy Eat World

STITCHES-Shawn Mendes

THE SCIENTIST-Coldplay

HOME-Daughtry

RIPTIDE-Vance Joy

LOCKED OUT OF HEAVEN-Bruno Mars

BACK TO DECEMBER-Taylor Swift

MILES-Phillip Phillips

DON’T WANNA KNOW-Maroon 5

NEED YOU NOW-Lady Antebellum

10 AM

SLOW HANDS-Naill Horan

WE ARE YOUNG-Fun

LET IT GO-James Bay

WHAT ABOUT US-Pink

TOO GOOD AT GOODBYES-Sam Smith

HANGING BY A MOMENT-Lifehouse

UNSTEADY-X Ambassadors

MEET VIRGINIA-Train

WISH I KNEW YOU-The Revivalists

PERFECT-Ed Sheeran

BUBBLY-Colbie Caillat

GOOD TIMES-All Time Low

11 AM

ATTENTION-Charlie Puth

SOAK UP THE SUN-Sheryl Crow

YOU’RE THE BEST THING ABOUT ME-U2

COLLIDE-Howie Day

THUNDER-Imagine Dragons

DREAMS-Cranberries

FEEL IT STILL-Portugal The Man

BLACK HORSE & CHERRY TREE-KT Tunstall

DON’T TAKE THE MONEY-Bleachers

MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE-John Mayer

I DON’T WANNA BE-Gavin DeGraw

POMPEII-Bastille

