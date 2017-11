Candles and glitter, red lips and a Steinway grand piano set the stage for Taylor Swift’s sweet performance of “New Year’s Day” off her new album Reputation.

Watch and sing along. Or as I did, watch and cry…

I know, I’m a sap–but there’s just something about those young, impressionable faces all staring back at Taylor, singing with her, smiling with her, having a true life moment–it gets me every time.