Taylor Swift Debuts ‘New Year’s Day’ in Live Television Performance

By Robyn Collins

Taylor Swift made her first live television appearance of the year Thursday night, Nov. 9 during Scandal. She played “New Year’s Day,” from her highly anticipated album, Reputation, just hours before it’s official release.

Related: Taylor Swift’s Cats Can’t Wait for ‘Reputation’ to Drop Either

The pop star sat at a piano in her Rhode Island home and delivered the intimate love song to a room full of girlfriends. The choir of voices joined her for the chorus and the bridge.

“Don’t read the last page/ But I stay when it’s hard or it’s wrong or we’re making mistakes/ I want your midnights/ But I’ll be cleaning up bottles with you on New Year’s Day,” she sang.

The “Look What You Made Me Do,” singer will appear on television again tomorrow night (Nov. 11) when she performs on Saturday Night Live.