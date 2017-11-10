FAQ: Access Health CT Enrollment

It’s that time of the year!

If you’re enrolling in a health coverage plan through Access Health CT, you may have questions. Gina J spoke with Gina Breton from Access Health CT, who answers everything you need to know before you get started.

When is enrollment?

NOW through December 22, 2017!

Where do I enroll or get assistance in choosing a plan?

*Online: AccessHealthCT.com

*Phone: 1-855-909-2428

*In Person: 10 locations across the state, as well as wellness fairs on Saturdays.

Healthcare plans can be confusing and there are many layers. You can use the plan comparison tool at AccessHealthCT.com. It will ask you questions about your health, your preferred doctors (to make sure they’re in-network with your chosen plan), or prescriptions you take and want to make sure are covered. This tool will help you filter plans that fit your needs.

Listen to the complete interview for much more information and don’t forget to enroll before December 22!