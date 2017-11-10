IMPACT – Taylor Swift’s ‘reputation’ Read More

Dirty Laundry: Louis CK Comes Clean

By Gina J
Filed Under: Blac Chyna, Corey Haim, Cristiano Ronaldo, Louis CK, rob kardashian, Taylor Swift

Louis CK has admitted that the five women that accused him of sexual misconduct are telling the truth! He is apologizing for his actions… his second stand-up special with Netflix has been cancelled, along with his new movie, which was supposed to come out next week. He played show and tell… but wouldn’t always ask first.

gettyimages 112074290 Dirty Laundry: Louis CK Comes Clean

(Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

Corey Haim’s mom did an interview with Dr. Oz and told him that Charlie Sheen didn’t abuse her son… but she knows who did, but won’t name him.

gettyimages 8585989981 Dirty Laundry: Louis CK Comes Clean

(Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s daughter, Dream, turns 1 today! Rob Kardashian had a big party for her this morning…Blac Chyna wasn’t there obviously. Since the Kardashian clan was there, I’m sure she wouldn’t show up since she’s suing them…

gettyimages 865477144 Dirty Laundry: Louis CK Comes Clean

(Photo credit: BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo and his son Junior posed shirtless for the new CR7 Denim Junior collection. This is the first time that the 32-year-old soccer star’s son has been featured in a fashion campaign.

taylor swift211 Dirty Laundry: Louis CK Comes Clean

Taylor Swift’s new album, reputation is out and she goes after Kanye West, Tom Hiddleston or is it Calvin Harris…she’ll be on SNL tomorrow night, maybe to clarify who’s she’s targeting?

More from Gina J
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 96.5 TIC FM – Hartford’s Best Variety

Tickets On Sale Now!
Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App
Listen Now: The Fame Files

Listen Live