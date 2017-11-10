Dirty Laundry: Louis CK Comes Clean

Louis CK has admitted that the five women that accused him of sexual misconduct are telling the truth! He is apologizing for his actions… his second stand-up special with Netflix has been cancelled, along with his new movie, which was supposed to come out next week. He played show and tell… but wouldn’t always ask first.

Corey Haim’s mom did an interview with Dr. Oz and told him that Charlie Sheen didn’t abuse her son… but she knows who did, but won’t name him.

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s daughter, Dream, turns 1 today! Rob Kardashian had a big party for her this morning…Blac Chyna wasn’t there obviously. Since the Kardashian clan was there, I’m sure she wouldn’t show up since she’s suing them…

Cristiano Ronaldo and his son Junior posed shirtless for the new CR7 Denim Junior collection. This is the first time that the 32-year-old soccer star’s son has been featured in a fashion campaign.

Taylor Swift’s new album, reputation is out and she goes after Kanye West, Tom Hiddleston or is it Calvin Harris…she’ll be on SNL tomorrow night, maybe to clarify who’s she’s targeting?