Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today’s highlights!

One of the biggest TV shows of all time, launching the career of Tom Selleck, Magnum P.I. finally revealed that Higgins was Masters the whole time.

O.J. Simpson was belligerent and kicked out of the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Vegas. He was smashing glasses. He is now banned from there for life.

Anthony Weiner is in prison and he is seeking letters and email. He listed his current address as a federal medical center.

Steven Wolcott was in court on attempted murder charges – he shot someone leaving them critical. In court, the D.A. offered him a a deal – 20 years in prison. Wolcott said he’d prefer 30. The judge said ok!

For the first time this morning, you can now have breakfast at Tiffany’s – they opened a cafe. Coffee or tea and a miniature sky blue breakfast cake for only $36!

In Billings, MT from now through Thanksgiving – if you’re pulled over for speeding, you’re given a warning… and a free, frozen turkey??

Robin Hood donut theives in Houston, they robbed a donut shop, but handed out free donuts to stunned customers on the way out.

In Portland, ME on Election Day, someone left their dentures in the voting booth and walked away. They’re still at the clerk’s office.

Wake up with Craig & Company every weekday morning from 5:30 to 10!