Can’t Beat Christine: November 10th, 2017

Joe of Ansonia stepped up to the challenge! Find out who won and play along with the questions below! Highlight underneath each question to see the answer!

Katharine McPhee and David Foster have been giving major couple vibes lately. And she’s opening up about their relationship in Health Magazine. Katharine first gained public attention on which reality show: The Voice, American Idol, or The Bachelor?

American Idol

Twitter is going forward to increase its character limit. How many tweets currently in a tweet?

140

Nike got a billion dollar deal to make the NBA’s jerseys for the next 8 years, but the jerseys they came up with are tearing during games. Which athletic company was founded first: Nike or Adidas?

Adidas

Country singer Miranda Lambert is 34 today. Who was she married to?

Blake Shelton

On The Price Is Right – a contestant recently opted to take the $1500 rather than taking the chance of going for what?

A new car!

