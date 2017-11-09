Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation’ Magazine Promises Cat News and Shocking Pics

By Scott T. Sterling

In case you missed it, Taylor season is officially upon us.

With the release of Reputation just hours away and still no indication that it will be available to stream, fans eager to hear the new music can now score the album inside an exclusive Taylor Swift magazine.

Swift has teamed up with Target to produce two different 72-page collectible magazines entitled Reputation, both of which include a copy of the CD.

The singer shared images of the magazines on social media via a pair of posts revealing the front and back covers.

The first tweet included a 30-second commercial showing Swift producing the mag, including her very own hand-crafted watercolor backdrops.

“Forgot to show the back of the Target magazines,” Swift said in the second tweet. “On Friday you can get your hands on this quality reading material.”

The back covers are laid out tabloid style, with a series of wild cover lines including “Catitude! Meredith is Out of Control!,” in reference to her pet Meredith Grey, and another promising an exclusive about her other cat, Olivia Benson: “Who is Olivia’s Father?”

Reputation the album and magazine are both released tomorrow (Nov. 10).