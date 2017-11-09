Jokes Back Asswards: 11/9

Craig and Company give you the punch line first, then the question. It’s Jokes Back Asswards! Highlight underneath each answer to see the question!

Oregano Basil and Thyme

Name two spices and what Harvey Weinstein could be doing soon.

Sexual harassment and Keanu Reeves not being able to act

Name two things in Hollywood that are a given.

A Bad Moms Christmas

Name a new movie with Mila Kunis… and what Kris Jenner will celebrate on December 25th.

Hyperbole

What does a perbole hangin’ out with Snoop Dogg become?

Tallyho

What does a pimp do at the end of the day?

They’re sharpening their elbows in anticipation

What are Walmart customers doing to prepare for Black Friday sales?

Because he’s only called two world leaders Mr. Miyagi

Why is Trump’s trip to Asia going well?

