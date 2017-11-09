IMPACT – Taylor Swift’s ‘reputation’ Read More

Jokes Back Asswards: 11/9

By Gary Craig
Filed Under: jokes back asswards

Craig and Company give you the punch line first, then the question. It’s Jokes Back Asswards! Highlight underneath each answer to see the question!

Oregano Basil and Thyme
Name two spices and what Harvey Weinstein could be doing soon.

Sexual harassment and Keanu Reeves not being able to act
Name two things in Hollywood that are a given.

A Bad Moms Christmas 
Name a new movie with Mila Kunis… and what Kris Jenner will celebrate on December 25th. 

Hyperbole
What does a perbole hangin’ out with Snoop Dogg become? 

Tallyho
What does a pimp do at the end of the day?

They’re sharpening their elbows in anticipation
What are Walmart customers doing to prepare for Black Friday sales?

Because he’s only called two world leaders Mr. Miyagi
Why is Trump’s trip to Asia going well? 

 

Tune in to Craig & Company weekday mornings from 5:30-10:00!

More from Gary Craig
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 96.5 TIC FM – Hartford’s Best Variety

Tickets On Sale Now!
Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App
Listen Now: The Fame Files

Listen Live