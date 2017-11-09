Hollywood Stories: Did Charlie Sheen Assault Corey Haim?

Corey Feldman has been talking for years about how he and Corey Haim were abused when they were child actors, and now one of Haim’s alleged abusers has been outed… according to the National Enquirer, it’s Charlie Sheen. A former actor named Dominick Brascia told the Enquirer that Sheen raped Haim when they were making the 1986 movie, which would put Haim at age 13 and Sheen at 19. Sheen denies it.

The Enquirer claims have spoken dozens of people who corroborated the story. Many others also said Sheen was constantly targeting female extras, many of whom were under age. They told the story of a female extra who said Charlie came up to her when he found out it was her birthday, and stuck his tongue down her throat.

There is a statute of limitations in Chicago where the movie was filmed. But back in 2006, Denise Richards was fighting to deny Sheen overnight visits with their daughters, and in court papers, she said Charlie belonged to various pornographic websites featuring both males and females who appeared to be under age.

Did Kevin Spacey assault an 18-year-old? Fighting back tears, former Channel 5 anchor Heather Unruh told reporters that Spacey sexually assaulted her teenage son last year at the Club Car restaurant and bar on Nantucket. She said Spacey brought her son drinks in the Nantucket bar, and then groped him when he was drunk.

Spacey left briefly to use the bathroom, and when he was out of sight, the boy ran to his grandmother’s house. He did not report the crime at the time, but filed a police report last week, handing over evidence to the Nantucket police. What evidence?

Unruh was accompanied by her attorney Michael Garabedian. If that name sounds familiar, he’s the lawyer depicted in the movie Spotlight, the story of the Boston Globe bringing down members of the clergy amid allegations of sexual abuse.

Christopher Plummer will take over for Spacey’s role as oil tycoon and notorious miser John Paul Getty in All The Money In The World, a movie about the infamous 1973 kidnapping of Getty’s grandson. They’re still planning to release the movie on December 22nd.

Transparent star Jeffrey Tambor is denying sexual harassment allegations made by a former assistant.

Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley sang a little ditty about Donald Trump at the Country Music Awards last night. They said they weren’t going to get political, but they got political.

Hopelessly romantic, or creepy? Drake just revealed he’s collecting Hermes Birken Bags for his future wife. He’s been collecting them for years. The Birkin bag can retail from five grand to three hundred grand. Sure Drake, they’re for “her.” There’s no shame in admitting the Birkin Bags are for you. He’s a forward thinking, stylish guy… why not?

Would you pay a thousand dollars for a pair of white orthopedic sneakers? Slap a Yeezy logo on them, and Twitter goes nuts. Kim Kardashian West stepped out wearing her husband’s newest creation, the Yeezy Mud Rat 500. They legitimately look like orthopedic shoes, complete with the massive stability heel.

You know what? Save your money and go to the New Balance store. They open at 10am.

Garth Brooks won his second consecutive Entertainer of the Year Award at last night’s CMA’s.

The CMA’s paid tribute to those affected by recent tragedies. Carrie Underwood sang “Softly and Tenderly” for the In Memoriam segment, and when the montage shifted from celebrities to victims of a recent shooting, she got extremely emotional.

Taylor Swift wasn’t there, but she won for Song of the Year for writing Little Big Town’s “Better Man.”

Barry Gibb is developing a musical about the Bee Gees! This is the best idea for a musical ever, can you imagine it??

Amazon has picked up a drama starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, about backstage happenings on a morning TV show.

A guy on The Price is Right had the whole crowd booing him when he chose a $1,500 cash prize over a chance to win a new car, and Drew Carey was basically begging him to change his mind.

This guy is a genius, because if you win a car, you have to pay taxes on the car (which is more than $1,500)… BEFORE you leave the show. If a contestant can’t pay for the taxes, the show gets to keep the car.