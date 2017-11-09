Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today’s highlights!

We all know Robert Downey Jr. in the Iron Man franchise, how he flies around. Well, Iron Man in real life, Richard Browning, invented a real jet suit exoskeleton like the movie. It has six gas turbine motors. Four on the arms, two on the hips, a thrust at 286 lbs. He flies around at 32 mph.

Tom Brady and all that water and crazy diet he’s on – does he ever fall off the wagon? Yes. He’s just like us. His vices? Cheeseburgers and ice cream.

What is PHCMA Syndrome? Pre-holiday Christmas music anxiety syndrome. It’s anxiety from listening to Christmas music too early, bringing to mind all of your Christmas duties way too early.

There’s a controversy in Poland. They have the lowest birthrate in Europe, so there’s a PSA urging citizens to go forth and multiply like rabbits.

In Harrisburg, PA, Dougie Shuttlesworth showed up to vote on Monday, he was drunk… and a day early.

Heavy traffic in St. Louis; guy is stopped at a red light. Guy behind him starts honking when the light turns green. Guy in front gets out of the car, walks back, and says to the honker, “Is your horn stuck?” Second guy says, “No, is your brake stuck?” First guy is a cop in an unmarked car and gives him a ticket for excessive noise from a motor vehicle.

Wake up with Craig & Company every weekday morning from 5:30 to 10!