Hollywood Stories: Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation’

Taylor is ready to dominate the charts again! Plus, Oprah sings on Harry Connick Jr.’s show! All this and more in today’s Hollywood Stories with Christine Lee.

Taylor Swift has already sold over 400,000 copies of her new album Reputation… and it’s not out until Friday! She invited fans to her exclusive listening parties to hear the album first. Also, this is the first time she’s ever mentioned alcohol in any of her music. She’ll be on SNL this weekend. And you probably won’t be able to stream the new album – she’s encouraging fans to buy it.

Manhattan District Attorney will reportedly seek an indictment against Harvey Weinstein as early as next week. Authorities have been building a case against the producer.

Gossip Girl star, Ed Westwick denies a woman’s rape allegation. Kristina Cohen described the alleged assault on a Facebook post.

Oprah was on Harry Connick Jr.’s show, Harry, and she sang…

Mariah Carey‘s former security company has threatened to sue her. The guy that owns it says she constantly humiliated him by referring to him as a Nazi, a skin-head, a KKK member, and white supremacist. He wants more money from her.

Former Fifth Harmony member, Camila Cabello–whose song ‘Havana’ has taken off– says she’s overwhelmed everywhere she goes. She was recently eating at a Cuban restaurant at the Miami airport and everyone was singing along to Havana.

Paris Hilton is working on her second album. She says it won’t be a pop album. It’ll be deep house and techno pop.

Adam Levine was on The Ellen Show and revealed the sex of his new baby…