Dirty Laundry: Will Mariah’s Security Company Sue?

Mariah Carey’s former security company has threatened to sue her… for sexual harassment, and that she would humiliate him and other workers claiming they were members of hate groups. He also says she owes his company over $200,000!

Barack Obama showed up for jury duty in Chicago this morning. He had at least 5 secret service with him… he was sent home by noon.

Tyrese claimed Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith gave him $5 million to help with his courts case… he’s been in court for custody issues… but Will and Jada said they never gave him money.

Shark Tank star Robert Herjavec says an ex-girlfriend of his is trying to exploit the Harvey Weinstein/Hollywood sexual harassment scandal by extorting him for millions of dollars over what he says are false claims of sexual assault. So Robert suing the woman for $1.

John Singleton and Jesse Jackson are the latest to be accused of sexual harassment.

The LAPD is finally looking into Corey Feldman’s claims that there is/was a pedophilia ring in Hollywood. And Charlie Sheen is said to have sexually assaulted Corey Feldman’s late friend Corey Haim when Corey was 13 and Charlie was 19, on a set of a movie.

61 year old Bob Saget is engaged to a 38 year old blogger.

Australian singer-songwriter Sia released a nude photo of herself…. because naked photos were taken of her without her consent… so she released them so paparazzi couldn’t sell them.

Paris Hilton is going to release her second album after 10 years! It’s titled Stars Are Blind.