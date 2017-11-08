IMPACT – Taylor Swift’s ‘reputation’ Read More

Dirty Laundry: Will Mariah’s Security Company Sue?

By Gina J

Mariah Carey’s former security company has threatened to sue her… for sexual harassment, and that she would humiliate him and other workers claiming they were members of hate groups. He also says she owes his company over $200,000!

gettyimages 871756446 Dirty Laundry: Will Mariahs Security Company Sue?

(Photo by Joshua Lott /Getty Images)

Barack Obama showed up for jury duty in Chicago this morning. He had at least 5 secret service with him… he was sent home by noon.

tyrese by yeong lim Dirty Laundry: Will Mariahs Security Company Sue?

(Yeong Lim for Radio.com)

Tyrese claimed Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith gave him $5 million to help with his courts case… he’s been in court for custody issues… but Will and Jada said they never gave him money.

gettyimages 848255730 Dirty Laundry: Will Mariahs Security Company Sue?

(Photo by Gabriel Olsen/WireImage)

Shark Tank star Robert Herjavec says an ex-girlfriend of his is trying to exploit the Harvey Weinstein/Hollywood sexual harassment scandal by extorting him for millions of dollars over what he says are false claims of sexual assault. So Robert suing the woman for $1.

John Singleton and Jesse Jackson are the latest to be accused of sexual harassment.

137661520 Dirty Laundry: Will Mariahs Security Company Sue?

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – JANUARY 24: Corey Feldman attends the World Premiere of ‘The Woman In Black’ at the Royal Festival Hall on January 24, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart Wilson/Getty Images)

The LAPD is finally looking into Corey Feldman’s claims that there is/was a pedophilia ring in Hollywood. And Charlie Sheen is said to have sexually assaulted Corey Feldman’s late friend Corey Haim when Corey was 13 and Charlie was 19, on a set of a movie.

gettyimages 849127570 Dirty Laundry: Will Mariahs Security Company Sue?

(Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage)

61 year old Bob Saget is engaged to a 38 year old blogger.

sia 2017 credit tonya brewer Dirty Laundry: Will Mariahs Security Company Sue?

Photo: Tonya Brewer

Australian singer-songwriter Sia released a nude photo of herself…. because naked photos were taken of her without her consent… so she released them so paparazzi couldn’t sell them.

gettyimages 871484242 Dirty Laundry: Will Mariahs Security Company Sue?

(Photo by Victor Chavez/Getty Images)

Paris Hilton is going to release her second album after 10 years! It’s titled Stars Are Blind.

