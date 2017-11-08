Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today’s highlights!

Elton John celebrated the 25th anniversary of his AIDS Foundation in NYC with Bill Clinton, Billy Joel, Sheryl Crow, Neil Patrick Harris, and Sting, to name a few! Will & Grace auctioned ticket to their show for $45,000, Alex Baldwin’s tickets to SNL went for $55,000, and a Bvlgari necklace for $70,000! The night ended with Aretha bringing the house down! And the auction raised $700,000. Elton made it an even $4.4 million.

Also on the fundraising front – a benefit for victims and family members of the Las Vegas shooting is December 1st at the T Mobile Arena – The Killers will headline with Boyz II Men and Imagine Dragons.

There’s a line of dresses… made out of dry cleaning bags. They’re $735.

In Denmark, Google Earth and Street View are attaching the 360-degree cameras to mountain goats.

Remember the weird movie called Crash where people created an auto-erotica experience by crashing their cars while having sex? The creepy stars of the movie were James Spader and Holly Hunter. Well, five people were arrested for doing this…

Two men were fighting in Berlin, Germany – one of the men was transporting a 14-inch baby python in his pants!

Wake up with Craig & Company every weekday morning from 5:30 to 10!