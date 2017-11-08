Can’t Beat Christine: November 8th, 2017

By Christine Lee
Rob from Somers stepped up to the challenge! Find out who won and play along with the questions below! Highlight underneath each question to see the answer! And see if you Can’t Beat Christine!

 

What kind of dressing can you now buy in kegs?
Hidden Valley Ranch

Kevin Spacey is out at Netflix. Who plays his wife on House of Cards?
Robin Wright

People whose moms did this to them resulted in them being more successful? What is it?
Nag

Chef Gordon Ramsey is 50 today. What is the name of the competition cooking show where ordinary people compete and cook for him and two other judges?
Master Chef

Who is selling a tin can for a $1000?
Tiffany & Co. 

 

Tune in to Craig & Company weekday mornings from 5:30-10:00 to play Can’t Beat Christine!

 

