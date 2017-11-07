Hollywood Stories: Mariah Is Being Fat-Shamed?

Mariah Carey is being fat-shamed? And ‘House of Cards’ fans want who to replace Kevin Spacey? The dirt in Christine Lee’s Hollywood Stories!

The New York Post says Mariah Carey underwent gastric sleeve surgery because people have been teasing her online about her weight. One website called her a swollen middle-aged potato. A source says Mariah was always proud of her curves, but she noticed lately it was harder to dance and she was getting more criticism from body shamers.

In other Mariah news, she’s a finalist for the Class of 2018 Songwriters’ Hall of Fame.

House of Cards fans want another Kevin to take over in the wake of Spacey‘s departure… There’s a petition going around to get Kevin James.

Less than two years after it went off the air, American Idol returns on ABC on March 11th. It’ll be a two-hour show every Sunday with host Ryan Seacrest and judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie.

Mark your calendars! #AmericanIdol has set its official return date on ABC 🎤 https://t.co/g7fuGitiZ3 pic.twitter.com/mE3rKXDknD — billboard (@billboard) November 6, 2017

ABC did a special on Luke Bryan, who sadly lost his brother, sister, then his brother-in-law. He and his wife took in their children.

Johnny Depp is being threatened with foreclosure to five of his properties in la to pay off a massive loan.

The Television Academy has voted to expel Harvey Weinstein, who–according to The New Yorker‘s Ronan Farrow’s latest reporting–had an army of spies to investigate and intimidate actresses and journalists!

Alec Baldwin gave an interview to NPR and claims Melania loves his Donald Trump impression!

Fox is considering selling most of its company to Disney. And The Washington Post movie reviewer Alyssa Rosenberg wrote that she will forgo advance screening of any Disney movies unless the ocmpany lifts its ban on Los Angeles Times writers.

Tyrese has had some help. He’s been vocal about his custody battle. Well, Will and Jada Pinkett Smith sent him $5 million dollars.