Dirty Laundry: Past Champs Dancing With The Stars

Last night on Dancing With The Stars a lot of the past champions were dancing with the current contestants… so who went home? Terrell Owens! Jordan Fisher got 10’s… I think he’s going to win.

Looks like Diddy was just joking about his new name change… yesterday reports were that he was changing his name to Brother Love aka Love… nope, it’s staying as Diddy for now.

According to Page Six, after getting criticized by fat shaming Internet trolls, Mariah Carey had gastric sleeve surgery last month in Beverly Hills. The Mariah’s World star parts ways with Stella!! Wow… rumor is that Bryan Tanaka has taken over as her manager!

Rosie O’Donnell, 55, has a new younger girlfriend… she’s 33! “I’ve been dating a woman who’s a police officer from Worcester and she’s on the mountain division so she rides a horse every day,” said O’Donnell. “She was in the Army for eight years. She was an undefeated boxing champion in the Army.”

Ronan Farrow (Mia Farrow’s son), who wrote the expose about Harvey Weinstein, is saying that there is much more to come out about Harvey! He also said that Harvey hired two intelligence companies to help discredit and intimidate accusers like Rose McGowan and Asia Argento…they even posed as victims to get close to the women so they could be spied on!

A criminal case against Weinstein in New York City is reportedly being presented to a grand jury very soon… this after he was accused of raping an actress.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have sold their Bel-Air mansion and are about to walk away with $9 million from the sale! Kim and Kanye are moving into their Hidden Hills home they have been renovating for several years.

We know Scott Disick is full-on dating Sofia Richie but Tyga has called him out for still being on a dating site called Badoo! Could be someone using his picture though.

Adam Levine confirmed on Ellen that his wife Behati Prinsloo is pregnant with a girl again (Dusty Rose is the first one) and that they plan on having more.

Spears put the colorful floral piece—clearly influenced by Monet and late-era Van Gogh—up for sale at a charity auction held Monday at Las Vegas’ Venetian Hotel. The event sought to raise money for VegasCares, an organization raising money to commission an art piece in memory of Las Vegas massacre victims. Robin Leach bought it for $10,000!