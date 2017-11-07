Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today’s highlights!

Tom Steyer bought ads on all the networks calling for Trump’s impeachment. It was even running on Fox News… until now. After viewer complaints, they’ve pulled the ad.

Richard Simmons sued the National Enquirer for suggesting he’s transitioning to a woman. The judge ruled there is nothing damaging about being transgender and dismissed the case. Now Richard has to pay the legal fees for the tabloid in addition to his own fees.

Yes, Jennifer Garner owns a pet chicken named Regina. She walks Regina on a leash every day.

Prince’s custom-made guitars were called cloud guitars – the top of the body appeared to be a cutaway cloud. One was teal – and someone just made a winning of $700,000 for that one guitar.

Salted caramel Pepsi is now on sale. Apparently to people who’ve tried it, it tastes like regular Pepsi but with an aftertaste of butterscotch.

Hidden Valley is selling 10-inch mini kegs of dressing.

