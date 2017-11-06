Win Tickets To See Kinky Boots Live

Kinky Boots is coming to The Toyota Oakdale Theatre this November, and we want to send you to see the show.

Kinky Boots, the smash-hit musical that brings together four-time Tony® Award-winner Harvey Fierstein (Book) and Grammy® Award-winning rock icon Cyndi Lauper (Tony Award-winner for Best Score for Kinky Boots), opens at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford – Saturday November 18 and Sunday November 19th for 3 performances!

Performance Schedule:

Saturday November 18th at 8pm | Sunday November 19th at 2pm and 7:30pm.

Tickets are on sale now at oakdale.com, the Oakdale box office or Charge By Phone 800-745-3000… but we want you to win them with 96.5 TIC!

Listen for your chance to call-in with Craig and Company all this week. When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!