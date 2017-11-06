See An Advance Screening Of THE MAN WHO INVENTED CHRISTMAS

IMPACT – Sam Smith’s ‘The Thrill Of It All’ Read More

By Mike Kelley
All this week we’re giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to an advance screening of THE MAN WHO INVENTED CHRISTMAS at Bow Tie Palace Theater in Hartford this November.

The Man Who Invented Christmas tells of the magical journey that led to the creation of Ebenezer Scrooge (Christopher Plummer), Tiny Tim and other classic characters from A Christmas Carol. Directed by Bharat Nalluri (MISS PETTIGREW LIVES FOR A DAY), the film shows how Charles Dickens (Dan Stevens) mixed real life inspirations with his vivid imagination to conjure up unforgettable characters and a timeless tale, forever changing the holiday season into the celebration we know today.

Listen for your chance to call-in with Mike Kelley all this week starting at 10am.  When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696 and you could win a pair of tickets to an advance screening of THE MAN WHO INVENTED CHRISTMAS at Bow Tie Palace Theater in Hartford on November 15th.

(*please note, passes are not guaranteed seats for the screening, and are valid on a first come, first served basis. Please plan to arrive at least 60 minutes early for your best chance to get seats!)

