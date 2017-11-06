Hollywood Stories: Larry David Gets Backlash For Tasteless Jokes

Kevin Spacey FIRED from Netflix! Plus, Larry David gets backlash from SNL jokes. And Diddy changed his name… again. Get the scoop in Christine Lee’s Hollywood Stories.

Larry David hosted SNL and made some cringe-worthy jokes about hitting on women during the Holocaust…

Alec Baldwin brought back Trump on SNL. He also announced with his wife, Hilaria in an Instagram video the sex of their fourth child on the way, it’ll be a boy. Two boys, two girls – five altogether for Alec, four for Hilaria. BTW, he admitted recently that he’s bullied, overlooked, and underestimated women. SMH.

Kevin Spacey has been FIRED by Netflix. They are looking for ways to continue House of Cards without him.

Andy Dick spoke to TMZ about recent sexual harassment and assault allegations brought against him and various Hollywood figures and he speculated they were just trying to get a date. He may have been drunk at the time…

Sadly, Jimmy Fallon‘s mother passed away. Gloria was only 68… and she was there for every single taping.

Michelle Pfeiffer is name-dropped in Bruno Mars‘ song, ‘Uptown Funk‘ – and how does she feel about that?

“It’s a little embarrassing at times, like in a carpool with the kids or in an exercise class and the song comes on… and I love the song!”

Powerhouse talent agent Adam Venit is on leave from his firm as it investigates an allegation of sexual harassment from Terry Crew – sources told Variety that Crews had been planning to name him as the executive who allegedly groped him at that Hollywood party.

NYPD announced they are building a rape case against Harvey Weinstein. They are gathering evidence every day.

Astros’ pitcher Justin Verlander married Kate Upton in Italy this weekend.

Chrissy Teigen left a $1000 tip for her server at a restaurant recently!

Diddy celebrated his birthday with another name change. There’s already a wrestler named Brother Love…