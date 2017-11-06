Dirty Laundry: Lamar Odom Collapses

By Gina J
(Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)

Lamar Odom collapsed in his VIP booth at an L.A nightclub this weekend… a witness said he’d been drinking for hours but his rep says he collapsed due to dehydration after an intense workout earlier in the day without the necessary fluids in his system. They also said it was very hot in the club, while adding… he’s “doing great.”

Netflix has cut ties with Kevin Spacey so he won’t be returning to House of Cards.

gettyimages 615569130 Dirty Laundry: Lamar Odom Collapses

(Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Khloe Kardashian had to get her driver’s license… and she didn’t want a bad photo so she brought her lighting director from Keeping up with the Kardashian’s… and her friend to do her makeup.

diddy ethan miller 946 Dirty Laundry: Lamar Odom Collapses

(Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

On Saturday, Sean Combs AKA Diddy turned 48 this weekend and decided to change his name to Love or Brother Love.

Matthew McConaughey turned 48 and celebrated by going to homes in Kentucky to help deliver 4,500 free turkeys!

justin bieber selena gomez split Dirty Laundry: Lamar Odom Collapses

Photo: Lars Baron / Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber were spotted a few times over the weekend attending services at Hillsong LA in DTLA! And he had a Morton’s Steakhouse stay open late one night so they could grab dinner at 10pm… Bieber has DM’s cast

american idol kevork djanseziangetty images Dirty Laundry: Lamar Odom Collapses

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

American Idol premieres Sunday, March 11 at 8/7c. for 2 hours… and it airs every Sunday for 2 hours.

It’s Instagram official that Welles from The Bachelor and Modern Family’s Sarah Highland are dating…

gettyimages 862554014 Dirty Laundry: Lamar Odom Collapses

(Photo by Scott Ehler for Disney)

Weekend box office.
1. Thor: Ragnorarok $122 million
2. A Bad Moms Xmas $17 million
3. Jigsaw $6.7 million

