Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today’s highlights!

So, Brother Love is a registered trademark of ’80s-’90s wrestler known as Bruce Prichard. Well, Diddy said he’s changing his name to “Love AKA Brother Love.” And Mr. Prichard issued a statement reading, “find a new gimmick. I invented and perfected Brother Love. I am the original and you are not.”

People whose moms nag them when they are growing up turn out to be more successful. They are more likely to go to college and avoid making bad choices.

Someone pulled a prank as the snooty Lincoln Center season ticket holders walked in on Saturday night at the Metropolitan Opera in NYC. The famed fountain was gushing yellow water… someone added yellow dye.

Couple years ago we told you about this guy who was getting back at his neighbor by hiring strippers to come to his front door and strip 75 times over four years. Well on Friday, the neighbor who hired them was given a four year prison term.

Tiffany & Co. is finally releasing what they’re calling the “ordinary objects, affordable gifts for Christmas.” They include the ball of silver yarn for $9000, the ten Lego pieces for $1500, a fish-shaped flask for $1900, and an empty tin can for $1000. There’s also a Sterling silver bendy straw (that doesn’t actually bend) for *only* $350. LOL.

