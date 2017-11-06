Can’t Beat Christine: November 6th, 2017

By Christine Lee
Filed Under: can't beat christine

Kelly from Westfield stepped up to the challenge! Find out who won and play along with the questions below! Highlight underneath each question to see the answer! And see if you Can’t Beat Christine!

Emma Stone is 28 today. In what movie did she play the character, Mia?
La La Land

Whose Twitter account went down for 11 minutes last week?
Donald Trump

What team won their first World Series?
Astros

Today in 1990 Arsenio Hall got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The first time he did The Arsenio Hall Show, it ran for five years from 1989-1994. How long did it last the second time he tried it: 1, 2, or 3 years?
1 year

Who is the mayor of Hartford?
Luke Bronin 

Tune in to Craig & Company weekday mornings from 5:30-10:00 to play Can’t Beat Christine!

 

More from Christine Lee
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 96.5 TIC FM – Hartford’s Best Variety

Tickets On Sale Now!
Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App
Listen Now: The Fame Files

Listen Live