Can’t Beat Christine: November 6th, 2017

Emma Stone is 28 today. In what movie did she play the character, Mia?

La La Land

Whose Twitter account went down for 11 minutes last week?

Donald Trump

What team won their first World Series?

Astros

Today in 1990 Arsenio Hall got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The first time he did The Arsenio Hall Show, it ran for five years from 1989-1994. How long did it last the second time he tried it: 1, 2, or 3 years?

1 year

Who is the mayor of Hartford?

Luke Bronin

