Showtime brings back its juggernaut of a show, Shameless, tonight with tons of Gallagher fun! If you watching tonight, you may see things like Frank entering an age of enlightenment as he tries on sainthood for a change. Fiona takes on some more responsibilities by trying on her role as Super of her own apartment building! The kids? Well, I guess you’ll have to see tonight. If you have been waiting a long time for this season, let us know below what you are waiting for this season!