A founding member of the “not ready for prime time” players, Dan Aykroyd is best known for his sketch turned band, turned movie The Blues Brothers, as well as Ghostbusters, and his Oscar winning role in Driving Miss Daisy.

Akyroyd spoke with Craig and Company back in 1996, to look back on his SNL days, discuss his own show PSI Factor: Chronicles of the Paranormal, and explain how he went from a fictional ghostbuster to a real-life supernatural believer.