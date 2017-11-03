Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today’s highlights!

Marlon Brando and Matthew Broderick starred in a bizarre movie about a Komodo dragon. In real life, a four-foot long Komodo known as Crocodile Monitor was found sunning in a California backyard,. They’re native to Papua New Guinea.

When you’re a delivery nurse and you’re pregnant… and your water breaks on the highway and your husband runs for help, you deliver your own baby. The husband missed the whole thing. Mom and baby are fine!

Is there anything more tempting than the aroma of a fresh batch of Kentucky Fried Chicken? So why not bathe in it? KFC is releasing a fizzy bath bomb, shape like a drumstick. Drop it in the bath and enjoy the fragrance all over your body.

Speaking of bad moms, what’s wrong with this? A mom in Wisconsin purchased a plastic kiddie pool and tried to bring it home on the roof of her car. The wind became a problem and she told her nine-year-old son to sit in the pool, tied the boy to the roof, and drove home. She was arrested.

In Raleigh, NC, Kimberly Morris bought two lottery tickets. The first one was worth $10,000. The second was worth one million! So, she bought a third – another million!!

