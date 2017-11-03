Can’t Beat Christine: November 3rd, 2017

James from Wolcott was a tough match for Christine! Find out who won and play along with the questions below! Highlight underneath each question to see the answer! And see if you Can’t Beat Christine!

Niall Horan has the number one album in America. Flicker moved 152,000 units in its first week. Niall is a former member of One Direction. Name one of the other members of the group…

Harry Styles

Gabrielle Union has a new gig! The 44-year-old actress will star in a Bad Boys spinoff TV series. Name the two actors who starred in the original comedy.

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence

Kelly Clarkson released her new album Meaning of Life last week. Who came in second to her when she won the first season of American Idol?

Justin Guarini

In 1993, Meatloaf’s album Bat Out of Hell II: Back Into Hell hit number one, thanks to the hit song, “I’d Do Anything For Love…” – finish the title!

…But I Won’t Do That!

Flavor Flav is gonna host a live variety show in Vegas with comedy sketches, musical performances, and celebrity interviews. What’s he known for wearing around his neck?

Clocks

